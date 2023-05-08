LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitNile Metaverse, Inc. ( BNMV) (“BitNile Metaverse” or the “Company”), the company operating the rapidly growing virtual world, BITNILE.com (the “Platform”) affiliated with Ault Alliance, Inc., announced the Beta launch of Roulette with the public release expected this week.



Roulette is the first of many social games expected to be released on the Platform that offer real-world money prizes through a sweepstakes model. Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (excluding residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

BitNile Metaverse, through its wholly owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“BNI”), owns and operates the Platform.

“Reaching one million engaged users was our first major milestone,” said Douglas Gintz, President of BNI. “The launch of roulette should be viewed as a confirmation of our prior statements that it’s worth sticking around to see what comes next. After all, we’re just getting started. Expect more games, live streaming events, and unique experiences only possible in the metaverse.”

Launched on March 1, 2023, the Early Release version of the Platform provides a preview of the foundational world and related activities. New features and functionality will be added from time to time, as rapidly as weekly, including social gaming, eCommerce, live streaming entertainment, and social networking.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BITNILE.com. If interested in participating in the BITNILE.COM Beta Program, users should visit https://offer.bitnile.com/beta-program.

About BitNile Metaverse, Inc.

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse ( BNMV) owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BITNILE.COM metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BitNile.com, Inc., BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. ( WOEN) indirectly; 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly; and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp ( WTRV).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Ault Alliance nor BitNile Metaverse undertakes any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and BitNile Metaverse’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect either or both of the Ault Alliance’s and BitNile Metaverse’s respective businesses and financial results which are included in Ault Alliance’s and BitNile Metaverse’s respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the companies’ websites at www.Ault.com and www.bitnile.net, respectively.