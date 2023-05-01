PR Newswire

FARMINGDALE, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today launched the ProSite High Mast, an extension of its highly popular ProSite Floodlight series. This new model is precision engineered to support mounting heights of up to 130 feet for a variety of outdoor industrial applications, including: airports, container yards, rail yards, product stockpiles, transport, perimeter lighting, and parking applications. With up to 65,000 total lumen output, the ProSite High Mast enhances site security with uniform, crisp, clear, illumination.

Ideal for 1,000W HID replacement, Dialight's ProSite High Mast features the same in-house designed specialty molded optics as the ProSite Floodlight models, with optical patterns fine-tuned to optimize placement of light. This highly efficient fixture is up to 160 lumens per watt, offering significant energy savings over traditional HID fixtures and is DLC and DLC Premium listed for even greater savings.

"We are so excited to introduce the High Mast model to our gold standard ProSite Floodlight line", said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight CEO. "With precisely tuned optical patterns and flexible mounting options, this fixture provides an ideal solution for complex outdoor environments where safety and security are of paramount importance. What's more, when it comes to extremely high mounting heights, our value proposition of long-life and reduced maintenance can make a significant difference from both a risk reduction and cost savings standpoint."

This robust fixture contains corrosion resistant 316 stainless steel hardware, a heavy-duty horizontal-arm mounting bracket with +/- 5 degree tilt adjustment and is capable of accepting 1.25" – 2" nominal pipe sizes.

The ProSite High Mast has been vibration tested to ANSI 136.31-2018, has an L70 > 100,000 hours @ 122°F (50°C) ambient, is IP66/67 and NEMA 4X rated and carries Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty to ensure long-term reliable operation, even in the most difficult environments.

To learn more about Dialight's new ProSite High Mast, please visit www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With millions of fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle DePietro

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialight-expands-upon-best-in-class-prosite-floodlight-series-with-high-mast-model-301811409.html

SOURCE Dialight