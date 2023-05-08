VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSX.V:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that the Compensation Committee has recommended, with approval of the directors the granting of incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,445,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 per share until April 27, 2028 (five years). The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, four of which host past producing high-grade mines. The Company also owns the McConnell gold-copper project located 22 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central BC, and promising diamond exploration projects in Nunavut and the Lac de Gras diamond district of the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases near the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries Richard Drechsler Corporate Communications Tel: (604) 687-2522 NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522 [email protected] Corporate Information Linda Knight Corporate Secretary Tel: (604) 688-0546 [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

