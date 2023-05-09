Enpro Announces Planned Retirement of J. Milton "Milt" Childress II, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today announced that Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire in the first half of 2024. The company is moving forward with a search for Mr. Childress’s successor and has retained a leading executive search firm, Korn Ferry, to support its search process. Mr. Childress is committed to ensuring a seamless transition period and will remain in his role until a successor is named and fully onboarded.

Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enpro commented, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire Enpro team, I would like to thank Milt for his tireless dedication to Enpro during his tenure with the company. Since joining Enpro in 2005, Milt has helped build a strong foundation for our strategy and finance functions that will enable Enpro to thrive well into the future. Milt’s commitment to our core values has empowered our colleagues, and his legacy will remain alive within Enpro for years to come.”

Mr. Childress commented, “As I look back on the last 18 years, I am proud of our numerous accomplishments and our team’s agility and passion in transforming the organization into a highly profitable industrial technology leader. I am incredibly grateful for the many opportunities Enpro has afforded me and believe the time is right to begin the process of transitioning to Enpro’s next chapter of financial leadership. We have a terrific team in place, and Enpro is in an exciting position to continue to drive our value-creating strategy forward.”

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma, and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO.” For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at www.enproindustries.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005368r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005368/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.