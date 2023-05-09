PetroFrontier Corp. Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results, Year-End Reserves Evaluation and New Executive Appointment

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PFC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's 2022 Annual Financial Statements,

Management's Discussion and Analysis and NI 51-101 forms regarding Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Executive Appointment

PetroFrontier is also pleased to announce that Mehran Joozdani has joined the Corporation as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Joozdani, who most recently served as Husky's Vice President, Production & Exploitation - Heavy Oil & Gas Business Unit, has 25 years of industry experience including at the senior management level. Prior to joining Husky, Mr. Joozdani was the Regional Operations Manager for both Canada and Central Asia for Schlumberger where he served for 14 years. Mr. Joozdani has a degree in both Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering.

"We are very excited to have Mehran join PetroFrontier as our new COO. Mehran's extensive heavy oil production and exploitation background will bolster the Corporation's efforts to transition from a delineation and reserve establishment story to a full field development and production growth story as PetroFrontier commences its multi-lateral well and enhanced oil recovery efforts."

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company that has been focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "PFC".

More information pertaining to PFC can be obtained under the Corporation's profile on Sedar which can be accessed online at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which may be beyond the control of PetroFrontier. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, PetroFrontier does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO
PetroFrontier Corp.
Suite 700, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7
Telephone: (403) 650-6355
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.petrofrontier.com

SOURCE: PetroFrontier Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752388/PetroFrontier-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-2022-Annual-Financial-and-Operating-Results-Year-End-Reserves-Evaluation-and-New-Executive-Appointment

img.ashx?id=752388

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.