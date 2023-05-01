Reno Gold Shareholders Approve Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 2, 2023

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Reno Gold Corporation ("Reno" or the "Company") (RNGG) announced that its shareholders approved a 1 for 150 reverse stock split, which was authorized by the Company's board of directors. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post split basis effective May 1, 2023.

A reverse stock split of the common stock of RENO Gold Corp. ("RENO") became effective as of the close of business on May 1, 2023. Pursuant to this reverse stock split, each one hundred (150) shares of common stock of RENO issued and outstanding as of the date following the reverse stock split was converted into one (1) share of RENO common stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, holders of certificates representing pre-split shares of RENO common stock have the right to receive, upon surrender of their certificates representing such pre-split shares of RENO common stock, new certificates representing post-split shares of RENO common stock at the ratio of one (1) share of post-split RENO common stock for every hundred (150) shares of pre-split RENO common stock.

Fractional shares of post-split RENO common stock will not be issued as a result of the reverse stock split, instead, holders of pre-split shares of RENO common stock who otherwise would have been entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the reverse stock split will be rounded up to next whole post split share for such fractional interests upon the surrender to TSX Trust Company, the Transfer Agent, of certificates representing such shares.

This press release contains statements (such as projections regarding future performance) that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

favicon.png?sn=TO87032&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reno-gold-shareholders-approve-reverse-stock-split-301813216.html

SOURCE Reno Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO87032&Transmission_Id=202305020905PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO87032&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.