PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced its support for World Asthma Day.

Margaret Wasilewski, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pulmatrix, commented, "World Asthma Day is an important time of recognition for the 250 million patients worldwide with this chronic disease. In asthma, bronchial airways become narrowed and swollen, making it difficult to breathe. Symptoms include wheezing, coughing, tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, and rapid breathing. An asthma attack may be brought on by pet hair, dust, smoke, pollen, mold, exercise, cold air, or stress. In patients with asthma or cystic fibrosis, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) is a mold infection of the lung with Aspergillus fumigatus, causing a hypersensitivity reaction which may worsen asthma symptoms and lead to progressive lung disease including pulmonary fibrosis. ABPA is frequently treated with oral steroids which have significant side effects."

PUR1900 is an inhaled anti-fungal (itraconazole), using Pulmatrix's iSPERSE technology to deliver this therapeutic agent to the lungs. Pulmatrix has an ongoing Phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trial in adults with ABPA and asthma with sites in in the United States, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom. Patients with ABPA and asthma can find information about the study at clinical trials.gov (NCT05667662). Top line data from this study is anticipated in 2024.

Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix commented, "ABPA represents an area of significant unmet need where 50% of ABPA patients have inadequate response to oral steroids and 20% of ABPA patients become steroid dependent. PUR1900 has the potential to be the first product approved to treat ABPA and a potential adjunct or alternative therapy for patients. We are proud to support this important day and grateful for the potential opportunity to positively impact the asthma patient community."

For more about Pulmatrix inhaled product candidates, including PUR1900 (an inhaled form of itraconazole being developed for allergic broncho-pulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma), please visit: https://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html.

About World Asthma Day

World Asthma Day ("WAD") is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma, (GINA) (www.ginasthma.org), a World Health Organization collaborative organization founded in 1993. WAD is held each May to raise awareness of Asthma worldwide. GINA has chosen "Asthma Care for All" as the theme for the 2023 World Asthma Day. GINA is working to improve the lives of people with asthma globally, and multi-faceted collaboration for improvement in all aspects of asthma care, for patients and for the environment is vital.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and CNS disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this letter that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Timothy McCarthy, CFA

917-679-9282

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmatrix-supports-world-asthma-day-2023-301812990.html

SOURCE Pulmatrix, Inc.