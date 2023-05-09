Get It Now! Store Manager, Ben Diestler, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Appleton an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Get It Now! store is located at 740 W. Northland Ave. in Appleton, Wisconsin. To welcome Get It Now! to its new neighborhood, members of the Appleton community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, May 5, at approximately 1 p.m. CDT, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

As a part of Get It Now!’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Salvation Army Food Pantry, a nonprofit who distributes canned goods and fresh produce and provides a free lunch meal to the hungry in their local community.

Get It Now!, part of the Upbound Group, Inc. family, operates 30 locations in the state of Wisconsin. This Appleton location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

