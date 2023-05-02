Stanley Black & Decker Appoints Chris Nelson Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President and President of Tools & Outdoor

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 2, 2023

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced the appointment of Chris Nelson as Chief Operating Officer of the company, and Executive Vice President and President of Tools & Outdoor, effective June 14, 2023. Nelson joins Stanley Black & Decker from Carrier Corporation and brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in general management, product development and innovation, and growth transformation. Nelson will report to Donald Allan Jr., President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker. He will assume the role of President, Tools & Outdoor, from current Acting Co-Presidents Robert Raff and John Wyatt. Raff will continue to serve as Chief Commercial Officer, Tools & Outdoor and Wyatt will become Senior Vice President, Strategy and Integration.

Stanley_Black_Decker_Chris_Nelson.jpg

"Chris is an experienced global leader with exceptional industry knowledge and existing relationships with many of our customers. His track record of success implementing growth strategies, which have delivered customer-centric innovation and profitable market share expansion, makes him an ideal leader to join Stanley Black & Decker at this point in our transformation," said Allan. "The Board and I look forward to partnering with him to streamline and optimize the company around our core businesses and strong portfolio of global brands as we execute our strategy and generate sustainable growth. On behalf of the Board, management team and our employees, I would like to thank Robert and John for driving significant progress toward our business transformation in their time as Acting Co-Presidents. We are happy they both will continue to drive the business forward as part of our leadership team."

Most recently, Nelson served as President for Carrier's flagship HVAC segment, where he led the global commercial and residential product and service portfolio and was responsible for driving profitable growth across the company's global brands including Carrier, Toshiba, Riello and Bryant. Nelson led the business with a focus on innovating products through a global platform approach, accelerating digital innovation and growing segment market share. He was also responsible for Carrier's HVAC joint venture partnerships around the world.

"I'm honored to join Stanley Black & Decker and its more than 50,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world. As a global industry leader with its world-renowned portfolio of global brands, Stanley Black & Decker delivers exceptional products, breakthrough innovation and best-in-class services to customers and end users," said Nelson. "I see tremendous opportunities to help advance the company's transformation to deliver strong, purpose-driven performance and I'm eager to hit the ground running in partnership with Don and the leadership team."

Before joining Carrier, Nelson held leadership roles with the U.S. Army, Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey & Company. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master's degree in business from Cornell University.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contact:
Debora Raymond
Vice President, Public Relations
[email protected]
203-640-8054

Investor Contact:
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
860-827-3833

stanley_black_and_decker_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE88472&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-appoints-chris-nelson-chief-operating-officer-and-executive-vice-president-and-president-of-tools--outdoor-301813814.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE88472&Transmission_Id=202305021636PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE88472&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.