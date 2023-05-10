Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
3 hours ago
Summary
  • Fund entered new positions in Inpost, Tongcheng Travel and Eugene Technology.
  • It also boosted its holding of Bandhan Bank.
  • Fund exited its investment in Marico.
Article's Main Image

The

Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) revealed in a portfolio update filing that its top trades during the first quarter included new positions in Inpost SA (XAMS:INPST, Financial), Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd. (HKSE:00780, Financial) and Eugene Technology Co. Ltd. (XKRX:084370, Financial). The fund also boosted its holding of Bandhan Bank (BOM:541153, Financial) and sold out of Marico Ltd. (BOM:531642, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-cap companies trading in emerging markets, including frontier markets like Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental approach to investing, emphasizing key factors like balance sheet strength, size and stability of cash flows and management depth.

1653472827770142720.png

As of March, the fund’s $426 million equity portfolio contains 67 stocks, with seven new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 15%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, technology, financial services and health care, which represent 27.27%, 20.61%, 17.51% and 12.92% of the equity portfolio.

1653473332919533568.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Inpost

The fund purchased 647,686 shares of Inpost (

XAMS:INPST, Financial), giving the position 1.39% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 8.21 euros ($9.03) during the first quarter.

1653477819964981248.png

The Luxembourg-based postal service company has a GF Score of 44 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 2 out of 10. Despite this, the company does not have enough information to compute ranks for GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of its potential.

1653486021775458304.png

Despite the company not having enough data to compute a predictability rank, Inpost’s high growth rank is driven by three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that are outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

1653496715321278464.png

Tongcheng Travel Holdings

The fund invested in 1,892,400 shares of Tongcheng Travel Holdings (

HKSE:00780, Financial), giving the position 0.97% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 17.26 Hong Kong dollars ($2.20) during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98 as of Tuesday.

1653498772988100608.png

The Chinese travel agency has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.

1653499184436740096.png

Although the company’s gross margin of 70% outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors, Tongcheng has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9 and a return on equity that underperforms more than 60% of global travel and leisure companies.

1653500945285251072.png

Eugene Technology

The fund purchased 145,472 shares of Eugene Technology (

XKRX:084370, Financial), giving the position 0.84% equity portfolio weight.

1653501292158386176.png

Shares of Eugene Technology averaged 26,697.58 won ($19.89) during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.60 as of Tuesday.

1653501832707702784.png

The South Korean semiconductor equipment company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum, profitability and growth.

1653502851650945024.png

The company’s high financial strength rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 7.2 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms approximately 88% of global competitors.

1653503627140005888.png

Bandhan Bank

The fund added 3,294,458 shares of Bandhan Bank (

BOM:541153, Financial), expanding the position by 47.22% and its equity portfolio by 1.85%.

1653504008280604672.png

Shares of Bandhan Bank averaged 229.54 rupees ($2.81) during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.64 as of Tuesday.

1653504416738705408.png

The Indian banking service company has a GF Score of 70 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for momentum and profitability.

1653504767898419200.png

Marico

The fund sold all 716,815 shares of Marico (

BOM:531642, Financial), trimming 1.21% of its equity portfolio.

1653505670521028608.png

Shares of Marico averaged 496.36 rupees during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91 as of Tuesday.

1653506039137435648.png

The Indian beauty and wellness company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1653506892917374976.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.