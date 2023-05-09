Aegion Announces Acquisition of Infraspec Services, Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Expands its Presence in Canada

ST. LOUIS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Infraspec Services, Inc., a corporation that specializes in trenchless water rehabilitation services in Quebec, Canada. Infraspec plans to operate under its current company name in the near term.

Infraspec has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2009 and is one of the leading trenchless rehabilitation providers in Quebec. The company self-performs cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation (CIPP), sewer cleaning & inspection, grouting, as well as lead pipeline replacement services.

“The legacy and full-service nature of Infraspec make it a strong addition to our portfolio,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “Together, our teams will continue servicing the Canadian municipal market with more resources than ever before. We look forward to helping Infraspec grow in the market under Éric Bellemare’s proven leadership.”

Infraspec employees and facilities will remain in place in Quebec.

“Our company’s rapid expansion over the past 14 years is a testament to our talented teams,” said Éric Bellemare, President, Infraspec Services. “Under new ownership, I am confident that we will continue to offer unparalleled services and solutions in Quebec while broadening our territory and strengthening our group.”

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About Aegion Corporation
Since 1971, Aegion has combined innovative technologies with market-leading expertise as the industry leader in rehabilitation solutions for wastewater, stormwater, and potable water pipelines. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

About Infraspec Services
Infraspec Services specializes in the trenchless rehabilitation of sanitary, pluvial and combined pipelines. With a head office located in Laval since 2009, Infraspec serves industries, businesses, cities and municipalities, as well as construction contractors across eastern Canada.

For more information, contact:
Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications
Aegion Corporation
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMDQ3NiM1NTcxMDYwIzIwMDgwNTA=
Aegion-Corp.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.