Azure Power Global Limited - Changes to Azure Power's Management Team

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW DELHI, May 3, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) ("Azure" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Azure_Power_Logo.jpg

Appointment of Sunil Gupta as CEO

Sunil Gupta will join the Company as CEO on July 10, 2023, replacing the acting CEO, Rupesh Agrawal, who will be leaving at that time to pursue other opportunities. Sunil will also become Managing Director of the Company's subsidiary, Azure Power India Private Limited.

Sunil brings deep leadership experience in the renewables sector and a strong track record of building renewable energy businesses. Prior to Azure, Sunil was the Head – South East Asia & South Asia Business at Vena Energy (a leading Asia Pacific renewable energy company), managing existing business and developing new projects. Earlier he was Group Head - Renewable Energy Business at Sembcorp Industries, Singapore, where he built the renewables business and spearheaded market entry in India, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam. In India, he was instrumental in managing a business comprising of multiple utility scale wind and solar power generation plants across seven different states. Prior to joining Sembcorp, Sunil was a cleantech industry professional with Standard Chartered Bank and Morgan Stanley.

Alan Rosling, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azure, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sunil to Azure and look forward to his leadership to grow the Company's renewable energy business. We believe that Sunil's deep experience creating value in the sector, deep understanding of international standards of governance, and vast experience of capital raising will benefit Azure as it moves forward. We are also grateful to Rupesh for his significant contribution over the past year and wish him all the best in his next career move."

Sunil Gupta said on this occasion, "I am honored to be joining the Azure team to steer and grow the Company's business in the fast-growing Indian renewable energy sector. I am thankful to the Board for the warm welcome, and I look forward to continuing to grow Azure as one of India's most prominent and innovative renewable energy companies."

Appointment of Sugata Sircar as Group CFO & Executive Director, Finance

As a further step to strengthen the Company's overall governance and control, Sugata Sircar has joined the Company as Group CFO and Executive Director, Finance of the Company's subsidiary, Azure Power India Private Limited, with effect from May 1, 2023. He has resigned from his position as Non-executive Independent Director and member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee and Capital Committee. Pawan Agrawal will continue as CFO of Azure Power India Private Limited and its group of subsidiaries, reporting to Sugata.

Mr. Sircar has over 32 years of experience in energy & automation, chemicals, textiles, tires, FMCG and city gas distribution. Most recently, he served as CFO at Schneider Electric India. He joined the board of Azure as a Non-Executive Independent Director in 2022.

Alan Rosling, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azure, said, "Sugata has been an outstanding member of Azure's Board and Audit & Risk and Capital Committee. He is a highly experienced CFO, and we have every confidence that he will provide strong financial leadership to the Company as we move forward."

Sugata Sircar said on this occasion, "I am delighted with my new role at Azure as Group CFO. My priority will be finalizing Azure's consolidated accounts and strengthening overall governance and control. I look forward to working with Pawan in this endeavor. I thank the Board for trusting me and offering this exciting opportunity."

About Azure

Azure is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India. Azure developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009, and since then has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

For more information about Azure, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the bringing of a fresh perspective and valuable guidance, driving growth and success, driving the Company forward, and achieving Company goals. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information:

Investor Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819565/Azure_Power_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO89090&sd=2023-05-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-global-limited--changes-to-azure-powers-management-team-301814500.html

SOURCE Azure Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO89090&Transmission_Id=202305030700PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO89090&DateId=20230503
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.