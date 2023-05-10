Ayanna Clunis Joins TPG as a Partner and Head of Operations

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that Ayanna Clunis has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of Operations. In this role, Clunis will be responsible for overseeing all operational and technology functions across the firm globally. She will focus on strategic planning for operational initiatives, optimizing current operational policies and processes across all functions, and developing and enhancing best practices.

“Over the past few years, TPG’s operational teams have played an instrumental role in the firm’s expansion and transition to a public company. As we continue to grow and scale our platform globally, we are focused on enhancing our operational capabilities and creating new, best-in-class, seamless and scalable processes across TPG,” said Ken Murphy, TPG’s Chief Operating Officer. “We believe Ayanna’s experience, strategic insights, and analytical approach will help strengthen our position and enable us to continue executing on behalf of our stakeholders.”

Clunis joins TPG from J.P. Morgan where she most recently served as a Managing Director and Head of Markets Operations Transformation and Securities Operations within the Corporate and Investment Banking Division. She brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including at Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Citi, where she led complex organizational change and implemented innovative technical solutions to enable efficiency and scale.

“I’m pleased to be joining TPG at an exciting time of growth for the firm,” said Clunis. “TPG has established a high-performing, entrepreneurial, and innovative culture and I look forward to partnering with colleagues globally to drive the technology and operating needs that are critical to running our firm.”

Clunis earned her MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a BS from Cornell. She currently serves on the Board of First Candle and Duke University Alumni Council and is Board Chair of Measures for Justice.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $135 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across five multi-strategy platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

