For the second consecutive year, Experian has been recognized with the prestigious Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas Award for the company’s use of innovative technology to promote financial inclusion. Experian+Go%26trade%3B, a free program that empowers “credit invisibles” to establish their financial identity within minutes, has been named as one of this year’s honorees.

Fast Company’sWorld Changing Ideas Award celebrates the most impactful and innovative ideas that have the “potential to drive true change.” Experian Go addresses a crucial need by providing individuals with no credit history with the tools necessary to participate in the financial system and better manage their credit.

“Receiving this award for the second straight year validates our work in developing innovative products and solutions that help consumers on their financial journey,” said Jennifer Schulz, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “Experian Go has already helped tens of thousands of new-to-credit consumers create an Experian credit report, a critical first step to things like buying a car or renting an apartment.”

Why Experian Go matters

Nearly 50 million consumers have a nonexistent or limited credit historyi. Without an existing credit report, lenders cannot easily verify a consumer’s identity, and those consumers may be unable to access credit at fair and affordable rates. Launched last year in the United States, Experian Go enables consumers to get their first FICO® Scoreii without going into debt. The program works on Experian’s mobile app, removing a significant barrier to those who do not own or have easy access to a computer. It enables millions of credit invisibles from diverse populations to start building credit in minutes through an intuitive graphical user interface and helpful instructions.

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that organizations apply to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, and these awards are meant to amplify the innovation being employed to address these big challenges,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Experian Go’s award follows last year’s recognition of Experian+Boost%26reg%3Biii, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to help consumers improve their credit profile and thrive financially, in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Millions of people have connected to Experian Boost to improve their FICO® Score by reporting their on-time utility, telecom/phone and video streaming service payments. By giving consumers control over their credit, they can make real, substantial progress in their financial health journey by getting “credit” for paying bills on time. The innovative solution tackles inequity and exclusion from the credit economy, enabling consumers to add positive payment history directly into their Experian credit file and potentially boost their FICO® Score instantly.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect everyone.

_____________________________

i Financial Inclusion and Access to Credit by Experian and Oliver Wyman, October 2021

ii Credit score calculated based on FICO® Score 8 model. Your lender or insurer may use a different FICO® Score than FICO® Score 8, or another type of credit score altogether. Learn+More.

iii Results will vary. Not all payments are boost-eligible. Some users may not receive an improved score or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost. Learn+more.

