May Members Engagement Meeting Recap

Users can now search for stock information using GuruGPT

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • The AI platform covers the top 100 companies in the S&P 500.
  • The Value Conference is being hosted Thursday and Friday in Omaha, Nebraska!
  • Users can now see the stock trades of political leaders.
Article's Main Image

Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Kicking things off, Tian expressed his excitement for not only the Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) meeting this weekend, but also the GuruFocus Value Conference , hoping to see a lot of users there! The event will be held this coming Thursday and Friday at the Hilton Omaha Hotel. The lineup of speakers includes Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Smead and Brian Yacktman. There are still a few spots available.

Further, users are welcome to join us for a happy hour following the conference as well as sign up for our 5K team for the Brooks Invest in Yourself fun run on Sunday.

Using Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, Financial) as examples, he then went on to introduce the new GuruGPT feature. Located under the Tools tab of the menu bar, the artificial intelligence-driven platform is able to pull information from SEC filings for the top 100 companies in the S&P 500. To learn more about the platform, see our new feature announcement.

Tian then showed off another new feature, which is under the Insiders tab. The Complete Politician List shows the trade history for U.S. government leaders. While you cannot see specifically how many shares they bought or sold of a stock, it does show the range of the amount.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like Exxon Mobil (

XOM, Financial) and Zoom Communications (ZM, Financial), the Excel Add-In and the Buffett Indicator.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!

