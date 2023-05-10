MINNEAPOLIS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (OTCQX: AATC), today announced that the next generation Autoscope platform is now available globally and ready to help transportation agencies around the world move traffic safely and efficiently.



The new Autoscope platform goes beyond just detection and revolutionizes how vehicles and vulnerable roadway users interact with each other and the roadway infrastructure. This platform offers the most advanced detection algorithms with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning on the market today. It allows transportation professionals to unlock enhanced traffic data, providing a new level of clarity in understanding why certain incidents happen.

“The future is now, with the new Autoscope platform,” said Rick Maus, Senior Product Manager – Autoscope. “For decades, Autoscope has been helping cities around the world move traffic, and this tradition continues today as we work passionately to push the boundaries of AI and machine learning for transportation. This generation of Autoscope is helping agencies worldwide protect all roadway users.”

Autoscope is the foundation every city requires to grow a flourishing economy, attract new residents, and secure better living through better roadways. To learn more about Autoscope, visit imagesensing.com.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

Contact: Lisa Beutler, Sr. Marketing Manager

Image Sensing Systems

651.603.7700



