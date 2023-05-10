We also exited the Fund's Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) position, for different reasons. Our concerns were primarily related to the depth and length of a potential earnings valley. As the Fed pushed up short-term interest rates, money market funds and Treasury bills provided savers with clear alternatives to banks' ultra-low yielding deposits. Schwab's near-term cost of funding seemed likely to rise materially, one way or the other. Some earnings erosion is reflected in the stock price, but we sold as our view of the risk/reward framework shifted considerably. Unlike First Republic, Schwab was an exceptional contributor to Fund returns over the past three years.

From Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Weitz Partners Value Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.