908+Devices+Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announced the release of a data analysis tool that provides a quick and effortless way to analyze and visualize the wealth of data generated by the REBEL at-line cell culture media analyzer. The tool is provided as a very convenient add-in for the widely used JMP statistical analysis software package.

REBEL provides at-line measurement of amino acids, vitamins and other metabolites that are essential to cell growth and viability in the development of biotherapeutics. Data from the REBEL is generated as a quantitative report. With the new add-in tool, process development scientists can easily visualize amino acid depletion or accumulation trends over the course of time within a bioreactor, leading to improved process understanding and facilitating adjustments to the media feed strategy.

“We’re excited to provide our REBEL users with a tool that helps them remove data analysis and visualization bottlenecks,” said Dr. Graziella Piras, Senior Director of Life Science Strategic Marketing at 908 Devices. “The ability to measure samples in near real-time and to quickly visualize the data provides our biopharmaceutical customers with actionable information to accelerate their development process.”

Existing REBEL users with access to the JMP statistical software package can download the add-in tool from the 908 Devices customer support portal. To learn more about the REBEL and the visualization tool, view this BPI%3A+Ask+the+Expert+webinar. To obtain a JMP software trial, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jmp.com%2F908webinar.

About the REBEL analyzer

REBEL is a first-of-its-kind fresh and spent media analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. Key benefits include:

Efficiency – minimal sample preparation and tiny volume requirements

– minimal sample preparation and tiny volume requirements Real-time data tracking – quantitate over 30 key media nutrients in <10 minutes

– quantitate over 30 key media nutrients in <10 minutes Small and simple – versatile design valued by users across many applications

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

