908 Devices Launches Data Analysis Visualization Tool for REBEL At-line Cell Culture Media Analyzer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

908+Devices+Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announced the release of a data analysis tool that provides a quick and effortless way to analyze and visualize the wealth of data generated by the REBEL at-line cell culture media analyzer. The tool is provided as a very convenient add-in for the widely used JMP statistical analysis software package.

REBEL provides at-line measurement of amino acids, vitamins and other metabolites that are essential to cell growth and viability in the development of biotherapeutics. Data from the REBEL is generated as a quantitative report. With the new add-in tool, process development scientists can easily visualize amino acid depletion or accumulation trends over the course of time within a bioreactor, leading to improved process understanding and facilitating adjustments to the media feed strategy.

“We’re excited to provide our REBEL users with a tool that helps them remove data analysis and visualization bottlenecks,” said Dr. Graziella Piras, Senior Director of Life Science Strategic Marketing at 908 Devices. “The ability to measure samples in near real-time and to quickly visualize the data provides our biopharmaceutical customers with actionable information to accelerate their development process.”

Existing REBEL users with access to the JMP statistical software package can download the add-in tool from the 908 Devices customer support portal. To learn more about the REBEL and the visualization tool, view this BPI%3A+Ask+the+Expert+webinar. To obtain a JMP software trial, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jmp.com%2F908webinar.

About the REBEL analyzer

REBEL is a first-of-its-kind fresh and spent media analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. Key benefits include:

  • Efficiency – minimal sample preparation and tiny volume requirements
  • Real-time data tracking – quantitate over 30 key media nutrients in <10 minutes
  • Small and simple – versatile design valued by users across many applications

For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

JMP is a registered trademark of JMP Statistical Discovery LLC. REBEL is a registered trademark of 908 Devices Inc.

About 908 Devices
908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

Source: 908 Devices Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230504005303r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005303/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.