Toro Corp. Announces the Sale of the M/T Wonder Avior for $30.1 Million and with an Expected Net Gain of $19.6 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. ( TORO), (“Toro”, or the “Company”), an international energy transportation services company, announces that on April 28, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third-party for the sale of the M/T Wonder Avior, a 2004-built Aframax/LR2 tanker, at a price of $30.1 million. The conclusion of the sale agreement is subject to the execution of definitive documentation customary for this type of transaction. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company expects to record during the second quarter of 2023 a net gain on the sale of the M/T Wonder Avior of approximately $19.6 million, excluding any transaction-related costs.

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of tanker vessels that carry crude oil and petroleum products worldwide.

Prior to this sale, Toro Corp. owned a fleet of 8 tankers, with an aggregate capacity of 0.7 million dwt, consisting of 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 Handysize tankers and agreed on April 26, 2023 to acquire four additional LPG vessels in a pending transaction.

Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events, including business strategy, goals, and future financial condition and performance, and so actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. These statements sometimes use words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending”, “indicates” and other words of similar meaning (or the negative thereof) and include all matters that are not historical or current facts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond our control or precise estimate. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to the Company’s and its counterparty’s ability to consummate the transaction discussed herein, as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and/or our other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Toro Corp.
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=MTAwMDgwODE3OCM0MDE1Mzc2NTIjMjI1NzE3OA==
TORO-CORP-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.