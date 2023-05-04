PR Newswire

The brand will give away a total of 10,000 Crocs™ shoes, 10,000 Crocs™ socks and 10,000 Jibbitz™ Charms through nomination-based contest

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced the return of the Crocs brand's Free Pair for Healthcare program for the fourth consecutive year. The initiative was first launched in 2020 to honor healthcare workers for their efforts during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Crocs wants to hear from the public to nominate an incredible nurse or healthcare worker to receive a variety of free Crocs™ shoes, Crocs™ socks and Jibbitz™ Charms for their healthcare facility.

Please visit www.crocs.com between May 5 at 12 p.m. ET and May 7 at 12 p.m. ET to submit your favorite healthcare worker for consideration. After the nomination period closes, Crocs will select and reach out to seven winning nurses and their healthcare facilities from across the U.S. to receive an assortment of 10,000 Crocs™ shoes, 10,000 Crocs™ socks and 10,000 Jibbitz™ Charms in total, distributed among the winning nurses and their facilities.

"We are proud to continue to provide comfort to healthcare workers as a way to say thank you for the extraordinary care they give each and every day," said Deanna Bratter, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability & ESG, Crocs, Inc. "Crocs is deeply committed to engaging in a variety of philanthropic initiatives such as Free Pair for Healthcare. By providing funds, donating shoes, and showing up for communities through employee volunteerism, we hope to positively impact the communities in which we operate and beyond."

In addition to this year's giveaway, healthcare workers can enjoy the following increased discounts when they purchase Crocs products in stores and online:

Healthcare workers can visit Crocs retail stores in person to receive a 20% discount on purchases through May 12 .

. Through May 16 , healthcare workers can visit a Crocs retail store to try on a pair of shoes from our Crocs at Work collection and receive $10 off a purchase of $75 or more.

, healthcare workers can visit a Crocs retail store to try on a pair of shoes from our Crocs at Work collection and receive off a purchase of or more. Leveraging our Sheer ID platform on www.crocs.com, healthcare workers can enjoy a 25% discount on online purchases for the entire month of May.

Since March 2020, Crocs has donated nearly one million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers globally. The Free Pair for Healthcare program was created as a direct response to Crocs fans and healthcare workers requesting the brand's footwear for its comfortability, durability and easy-to-clean material. Through programs like this, Crocs continues to deliver on its mission to help everyone feel comfortable in their own shoes and commitment to provide comfort when and where it is needed most.

