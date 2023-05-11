LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Inside Self-Storage World Expo, the world's leading education and networking event for self-storage managers, owners, developers, investors and suppliers, concluded four days of conference programming and two days of product and service exhibits on Friday, April 14. The event saw its highest attendance in history, with more than 4,100 participants packing the show floor and education sessions, eager to connect with experts and peers.

Attendees were able to discover the most relevant and up-to-date information in all segments of the self-storage business including development, construction, investing, operation, risk aversion, technology and others. The education program offered nine workshops, 42 seminars, four Q&A sessions, nearly 40 roundtable discussions, a seven-session International Program and vendor presentations. Professionals from 50 states and 61 countries were in attendance, with strong presence from countries like Australia, Canada, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom, underscoring the importance of the skill-building opportunities available.

Professionals had an opportunity to engage in plentiful discussions and interactive learning focused on the growing self-storage industry, which is projected to reach $83.6 billion by 2027. Networking sessions included the all-new Women in Storage Education (WISE) program and Speed Networking for Facility Operators as well as returning favorites such as the Buyers & Sellers Meeting and Legal Chat With Jeff Greenberger.

The expo hall featured more than 230 companies, including 61 brand-new entrants to the show. Attendees were able to peruse and test drive products and services that run the gamut of the industry experience, including building components, construction contracting, financial consulting, insurance coverage, marketing support, third-party management, real estate brokerage, retail product, security systems and many others.

"ISS World Expo 2023 saw a record-high attendance, with more than 30 percent of the audience identifying as first-time attendees. Self-storage professionals from all industry sectors and adjacent industries came together to grow their businesses, whether through networking events, speaking to exhibitors or attending the education seminars. A growing industry requires the most up-to-date and innovative practices, and ISS World Expo features companies and suppliers that are able to provide education, tools and knowledge to keep up," remarked Dana Hicks, Group Director, ISS World Expo. "This year's event generated great interest and excitement and we look forward to continuing to see connections grow in the industry post-event, throughout the year and into 2024."

ISS World Expo 2024 will return to the Caesars Forum Conference Center, April 2-5, with exhibits on display April 3 and 4. Details will be available at www.issworldexpo.com later in the year.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage managers, owners, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the most up-to-date information on the 2024 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE: Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752769/ISS-World-Expo-Produces-Largest-Self-Storage-Show-to-Date-Hosting-More-Than-4100-Participants



