Conference call to take place on Thursday May 11 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Capital Markets Day - Thursday May 11 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday May 11 at 08.30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023, in addition to providing a business update.

Volition previously announced it will host a Capital Markets Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday May 11 at 2:00 p.m Eastern Time. Details of this event can also be found below.

Event: VolitionRx Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 08:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1 877 407 9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International: 1 201 493 6779

Conference ID: 13738662

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the call along with Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on important events which have taken place in the first quarter of 2023 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volition.com . In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13738662.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Capital Markets Day

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

To attend virtually please register HERE

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

