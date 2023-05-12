Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) will issue a press release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 before the market opens reporting results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

On April 20, 2023, the Company completed the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business. As a result of the timing of the spin-off, the Company’s fiscal 2023 third quarter consolidated results will include the financial results of the traditional live entertainment business. In addition, on May 3, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its 66.9% majority interest in Tao Group Hospitality. As a result, Tao Group Hospitality’s results will be reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Since this quarter’s financial results do not reflect the results of Sphere Entertainment Co. on a standalone basis, the Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call this quarter. The Company anticipates resuming conference calls beginning with its fiscal 2023 year-end earnings report, which will take place ahead of the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a companion streaming service, MSG GO, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

