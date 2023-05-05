Webleads 9.0 New powerful Google Analytics 4 add-on from Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) - laser focus on mobile web tracking

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) just launched their next generation Google Analytics 4 power-packed add-on. It includes novel webtracking mobile devices that identify individual devices and a ton of detail on them. The add-on combined with Fastbase Webleads 9.0 script is the most powerful way to determine the identification of web visitors across mobile and desktop devices.

Mobile search has completely overtaken desktop searches and it continues to rise. Sistrix analyzed billions of searches and discovered that 64% are carried out on mobile phones and only 35% on the desktop.

There's another bomb-shell coming. Google's algorithms will eventually primarily use the mobile version of a site's content to rank pages from that site.

Fortunately for any companies tracking their web-site traffic for leads, the new generation Google Analytics 4 addon from Fastbase with WebLeads 9.0 will keep them in the loop. Whereas until recently it was only possible to identify visitors from the web, this addon can identify iOS and Android devices visiting websites. The devil is in the detail and there is no shortage of that: now we get extra clarity about the app being used during the visit, which screen, the operating system used and specific device detail.

Rasmus Refer, CEO: "This new mobile intelligence is a game-changer. It will have a huge impact on B2B businesses providing them with much more web visitor data. The value-add is the fact that we tell you where the devices are - we are not just providing stats. The additional information you get with the Google Analytics 4 addon combined with WebLeads 9.0 means generating a significant increase in leads."

Fastbase is majority owner of Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE)

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase is a web and data company providing business insights on large scale and offer a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including the name of the company, contact information, emails and LinkedIn profiles.

Fastbase Inc.
140 Broadway, 46th Floor
10005 New York, United States

email: [email protected]

https://www.fastbase.com

favicon.png?sn=NY90632&sd=2023-05-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webleads-9-0-new-powerful-google-analytics-4-add-on-from-fastbase-inc-otcfbse---laser-focus-on-mobile-web-tracking-301816096.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

