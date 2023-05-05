PR Newswire

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital currencies as underlying assets, revealed the total Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 66%, representing a 29% rise in their value vis-à-vis the broader digital asset market, which grew 51% in the four months this calendar year.

Year to date (YTD) AUM increased to $32.6 billion from $19.9 billion, while the digital asset market value rose to $1.2 trillion from $796 billion. During the month of April alone, total AUM decreased by 2% to $32.6 billion from $33.3 billion, while the overall value of cryptocurrencies remained stable at around $1.2 trillion.

"The rising AUM figures show a healthy appetite among investors so far this year for securities backed by digital assets," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "They had a chance to review their positions in April, ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on May 3."

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached $29,200 on Apr. 30, a 2.5% increase from about $28,500 recorded on Mar. 31. In the same period, AUM of ETPs holding BTC decreased 2% to $22.6 billion from 23.2$ billion. Ethereum's (ETH) price increased to $1,910 from about $1,825, a 4.7% rise in value in April. The AUM of Ethereum (ETH) denominated ETPs decreased 1.7% to $7.5 billion on Apr. 30, from $7.6 billion.

ETPs representing alternative coins decreased by 3.2%, and those with a basket of cryptocurrencies recorded growth during April, with a 1.3% increase in AUM.

The year-on-year data showed a 30% decrease in the total crypto market value compared with the $1.7 trillion on Apr. 30 last year.

ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs). Fineqia's analysis is compiled from publicly available sources such as Grayscale Investment LLC and VanEck Associates Corp. With 155 digital asset backed ETPs tracked, Fineqia's research department provides regular insights into the market.

All references to price are quoted in USD, and all cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

