Sprinklr Expands Presence in India With New Office in Gurgaon

1 day ago
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the opening of a new office in Gurgaon, India. The new office is in the heart of Gurgaon's business district and is the global research and development (R&D) hub for Sprinklr. It is designed to provide a flexible and inclusive work environment for Sprinklr's growing team in India, and further embodies the company's values for working, living and being— called %26lsquo%3BThe+Sprinklr+Way.%26rsquo%3B

The new office is Sprinklr’s ninth location in Asia Pacific and second in India; the other office is located in Bangalore. The company has plans to further expand its team in Gurgaon, adding more than 400 new engineers by the end of the summer. This May, Sprinklr will also be offering valuable learning and growth opportunities for more than 200 interns.

The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to support employee well-being and productivity, including a modern gym. The office also offers nourishing meals throughout the day to ensure that employees have access to healthy options.

"Sprinklr is a global company with offices around the world, and India has always been a strategic market for us. We’re thrilled to expand our commitment in the region with our new state-of-the-art facility designed to attract and retain top talent, while supporting our global customers,” said Rohit Munjal, Vice President of Culture and Talent, India and Asia Pacific, Sprinklr. “With our new office's modern amenities and flexible work arrangements, we aim to create a work environment where our employees can thrive while making our global customers happier. In this new office space, we hope employees are inspired to bring their best, authentic selves to work.”

For more information on Sprinklr’s culture and open roles, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sprinklr.com%2Fcareers%2F

About Sprinklr

%3Cb%3ESprinklr%3C%2Fb%3E is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230507005003/en/

