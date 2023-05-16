AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation ( ASTC) announced today that its 1st Detect subsidiary has received a 17 unit order for its TRACER 1000™ explosives trace detector (ETD). The systems will be deployed in Europe with deliveries scheduled to be fulfilled over the remainder of this calendar year. We expect this sale will expand 1st Detect’s footprint to 22 sites across 14 countries in Europe and Asia.



“We’re excited to extend our reach into more checkpoints throughout the world. Based on our near-zero false alarm rate, we believe that the TRACER 1000 improves checkpoint efficiency and passenger throughput by reducing the need for time-consuming and invasive secondary screenings that costs airports millions in lost merchandise and food sales,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect.

The Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™ (AMS Technology) powers the breakthrough TRACER 1000, the first certified ETD to use mass spectrometry. The TRACER 1000 is a rugged, fast, small, and easy to use mass spectrometer with near-zero false alarms. The TRACER 1000 is the only mass spectrometry-based ETD to have received European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification for both checkpoint and cargo security.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech ( ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate bodily infections and critical conditions. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

