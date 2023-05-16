New in vitro data from Europe show that simufilam can reverse altered filamin A protein (FLNA) in pituitary tumor cells, leading to improved cell signaling.

Data suggest FLNA is a central factor influencing pituitary tumor cell behavior.

Data to be presented at the European Society of Endocrinology, May 13-16th.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced new data from European researchers that highlight the bioactivity of simufilam on the filamin A (FLNA) protein. Prior research has shown that FLNA is altered in pituitary tumor cells, leading to impaired cell signaling. New in vitro data now show that simufilam can reverse this FLNA alteration in pituitary tumor cells, leading to improved cell signaling. The data also suggest that improved cell signaling may enhance the clinical efficacy of an FDA-approved drug used to manage a type of pituitary tumor.

“These findings take filamin A research to the next level,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “They show an in vitro drug effect for simufilam in a pathway outside of neurodegeneration. This bioactivity is thematically consistent with the proposed mechanism of action of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease, namely, simufilam reverses a filamin A alteration. To be clear, we’re inspired by this promising research, but that’s as far as it goes. We have no immediate plans to initiate by ourselves a clinical program in cancer.”

Prior research publications have demonstrated the essential role of the filamin A (FLNA) protein in signaling of numerous receptors, including dopamine receptors, calcium-sensing receptors, calcitonin receptors, insulin receptors, acetylcholine receptors and somatostatin receptors. Today’s new data by researchers in Europe shows a functional interaction between simufilam, FLNA and somatostatin receptors. Specifically, the researchers show simufilam treatment significantly reduced levels of phosphorylation (minus 28% ± 13% after 10 min, p<0.01 vs basal) at a site on FLNA in human pituitary tumor cells. The reduced FLNA phosphorylation was accompanied by improved cell signaling of somatostatin receptors. The authors also show that cells co-treated with simufilam plus an FDA-approved drug used to manage a type of pituitary tumor significantly increased cell death (+37% ± 9%, p<0.01 vs basal, p<0.05 vs. either drug alone) in a rat pituitary tumor cell line. These in vitro data suggest FLNA is a central factor influencing pituitary tumor cell behavior. The data also suggest co-treatment with simufilam may enhance somatostatin analogs, a class of FDA-approved drugs used to manage a type of pituitary tumor; however, there is not enough information from which scientific conclusions can be drawn regarding a relationship between simufilam and the treatment of any disease in humans.

Oral Presentation Details

When: May 15th, 2023

Where: 25th European Congress of Endocrinology, Istanbul, Turkey.

Abstract Title: A Novel Filamin A-binding Molecule May Significantly Enhance Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 Antitumoral Actions in Growth Hormone-secreting PitNET Cells.

Senior Authors: Prof. Erika Peverelli, PhD, and Prof. Giovanna Mantovani, PhD, Università di Milano, Italy and Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, U.O. di Endocrinologia, Milano, Italy.

External Web Link to Abstract: https://www.endocrine-abstracts.org/ea/0090/ea0090oc7.5

Disclosures: Cassava Sciences provided simufilam drug to the Peverelli lab at no cost pursuant to a Material Transfer Agreement. Cassava Sciences did not fund Dr. Peverelli’s research. L. Burns, Ph.D., one of 15 co-authors of the abstract, is employed by Cassava Sciences as Senior VP of Neuroscience and holds equity in Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences owns intellectual property rights in the field of FLNA-binding compounds, including simufilam, and methods for inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a novel drug candidate designed to treat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam binds tightly to an altered conformation of the filamin A protein (FLNA) that is present in the brain of the Alzheimer’s patient and is critical to the toxicity of Aβ42. Simufilam is wholly owned by Cassava Sciences, without royalty or payment obligation to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

