DENVER, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a public company specializing in digital asset mining, has announced that it is doubling its bitcoin mining capacity this year. This move comes in response to the positive growth that bitcoin mining has seen in the face of rising inflation.

Inflation has become a growing concern for investors and individuals alike, as the purchasing power of their money decreases. This has led to an increased interest in digital assets such as bitcoin, which have a finite supply and are immune to inflationary pressures.

Vortex Brands has recognized this trend and has been actively expanding its mining operations to meet the growing demand for bitcoin. By doubling its mining capacity, the company is positioning itself as a leading player in the digital asset mining industry.

"We are very excited about the opportunities that bitcoin mining presents in this current economic climate," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands. "Our expansion plans reflect our confidence in the future of digital assets and our commitment to providing our shareholders with strong returns."

Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are created and transactions are verified on the blockchain. It is a resource-intensive process that requires significant computing power. By expanding its mining operations, Vortex Brands will be able to generate more bitcoin and increase its revenue streams and its dividends.

The company's decision to double its mining capacity is also in line with its commitment to sustainability. Vortex Brands has been actively exploring ways to reduce its carbon footprint, and the expansion of its mining operations will be done in an environmentally responsible manner.

With this announcement, Vortex Brands is demonstrating its leadership in the digital asset mining industry and its commitment to providing value to its shareholders. The company is poised to capitalize on the positive growth that bitcoin mining has seen in response to inflation and to continue to generate strong returns for its investors.

As always, the Company seeks to provide as much transparency about its bitcoin mining operation as possible, here is the link to our wallet which can be viewed by shareholders: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

