Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

19 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(

TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 15, 2023 to discuss Vicinity Motors' first quarter financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question and answer session from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-844-850-0545
International Dial-in: 1-412-542-4118
Conference ID: 10178767
Webcast: Vicinity Motors Q1 2023 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, June 15, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10178767. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Motors Q1 2023 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(

TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

