• Topline Data From Four Phase 3 Trials Expected Through 3Q 2023

• Completed Non-Dilutive Term Loan Financing for up to $150 Million with Morgan Stanley Tactical Value

• Entered Into Exclusive License for FOR46 with Fortis Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“We look forward to reporting topline data from four pivotal phase 3 trials through the third quarter of this year,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “We are excited about expanding our clinical pipeline with FOR46 and strengthening our balance sheet with the recent corporate financing activities.”

Recent Developments and Key Events of First Quarter 2023:

Completed enrollment of the ZEPHYRUS-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Completed enrollment of the China Phase 3 study of roxadustat in patients with chemotherapy-induced anemia.

Completed non-dilutive term loan facility with Morgan Stanley Tactical Value of up to $150 million.

Entered into exclusive license for FOR46 with Fortis Therapeutics.

Partner Eluminex Biosciences implanted the first patient with a biosynthetic cornea in their pivotal clinical trial in China.

Reported topline results from the MATTERHORN Phase 3 study of roxadustat in anemia of myelodysplastic syndromes.





Upcoming Milestones:

Pamrevlumab

Topline data from the LELANTOS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients expected 2Q 2023.

Topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) expected mid-2023.

Topline data from the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in ambulatory DMD patients expected 3Q 2023.

Topline data from the LAPIS Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC) expected 1H 2024.

Topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in IPF expected mid-2024.



Roxadustat

Topline data from the China Phase 3 study of roxadustat for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia expected 2Q 2023.



Preclinical Pipeline

Expect to file up to two INDs: FG-3165 (anti-Gal9 antibody) and FG-3163 (anti-CCR8 antibody) near year-end 2023.





China Performance:

First quarter FibroGen’s net product revenue under U.S. GAAP from the sale of roxadustat in China was $24.2 million compared to $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 28%.

First quarter total roxadustat net sales in China 1 by FibroGen and the distribution entity (JDE) jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca was $64.1 million, compared to $43.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 47%.

by FibroGen and the distribution entity (JDE) jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca was $64.1 million, compared to $43.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 47%. Roxadustat continues to be the number one brand based on value share in the anemia of CKD market in China.





Financial:

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $36.2 million, as compared to $60.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, which included a $25 million milestone payment.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $76.7 million, or $0.81 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $63.2 million, or $0.68 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

At March 31, 2023, cash – defined as cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable – was $373.6 million, including proceeds received during the quarter from recent use of the Company’s at-the-market equity facility.

We expect our cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund our operating plans through 2024.

1 Total roxadustat net sales in China includes sales made by the distribution entity as well as FibroGen China’s direct sales, each to its own distributors. The distribution entity jointly owned by AstraZeneca and FibroGen is not consolidated into FibroGen’s financial statements.





About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a potential first-in-class antibody being developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and in Phase 2/3 for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), and Fast Track designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with IPF, DMD, and LAPC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with DMD. Pamrevlumab has demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile that has supported ongoing clinical investigation in IPF, DMD, and LAPC. Pamrevlumab is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority. For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by partners, Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently under review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets not licensed to Astellas.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding FibroGen’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of its product candidates, and its clinical programs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements under the caption “Upcoming Milestones”, the statement that FibroGen expects its cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund its operating plans through 2024, and statements about FibroGen’s plans and objectives and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. FibroGen’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in FibroGen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2023, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and FibroGen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,550 $ 155,700 Short-term investments 167,399 266,308 Accounts receivable, net 17,654 16,299 Inventory 42,456 40,436 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,490 14,083 Total current assets 430,549 492,826 Restricted time deposits 2,072 2,072 Long-term investments — 4,348 Property and equipment, net 18,693 20,605 Equity method investment in unconsolidated variable interest entity 5,884 5,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,674 79,893 Other assets 4,672 5,282 Total assets $ 538,544 $ 610,087 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,282 $ 30,758 Accrued and other liabilities 157,042 219,773 Deferred revenue 16,495 12,739 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,927 10,292 Total current liabilities 254,746 273,562 Product development obligations 17,276 16,917 Deferred revenue, net of current 163,089 185,722 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,885 79,593 Liability related to sale of future revenues, non-current 48,370 49,333 Other long-term liabilities 7,063 6,440 Total liabilities 567,429 611,567 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (48,852 ) (21,447 ) Non-controlling interests 19,967 19,967 Total equity (deficit) (28,885 ) (1,480 ) Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 538,544 $ 610,087

(1)

The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2022 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ 6,000 $ 22,590 Development and other revenue 3,891 11,762 Product revenue, net 24,161 18,881 Drug product revenue 2,109 7,594 Total revenue 36,161 60,827 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 3,491 4,238 Research and development 74,486 89,018 Selling, general and administrative 34,275 30,564 Total operating costs and expenses 112,252 123,820 Loss from operations (76,091 ) (62,993 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (2,372 ) (97 ) Interest income and other income (expenses), net 1,036 (322 ) Total interest and other, net (1,336 ) (419 ) Loss before income taxes (77,427 ) (63,412 ) Provision for income taxes 74 113 Investment income in unconsolidated variable interest entity 796 320 Net loss $ (76,705 ) $ (63,205 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share - basic and diluted 94,691 93,043



