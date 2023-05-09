PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, announces that it has significantly expanded Eversense PASS, a Payment Assistance and Simple Savings program designed to enhance affordability and access to the Eversense E3 CGM System. Under the new and improved program, more people with diabetes will be eligible for assistance paying for the system, which now includes increased savings for eligible first time users.

Created by Ascensia, the Eversense PASS program has been helping eligible patients in the U.S. access Eversense E3 and its benefits since April 2022. Eligibility for the program has now been extended to all commercially insured people with diabetes across the country, including those who do not have coverage for the Eversense E3 system from their insurance provider. Additionally, new Eversense E3 users will now only pay $99 out of pocket for their first two Eversense E3 systems* extending the $99 introductory offer that was previously available for just the initial sensor and smart transmitter. This results in an out-of-pocket cost of less than $200 for an entire year of continuous glucose monitoring with Eversense E3 for new users†. For each sensor thereafter, users will pay a maximum of $100 per month, or $600 for the six-month duration of each sensor.

"We've been working to ensure that as many people as possible can have access to this unique product," said Rudy Thoms, VP, CGM Commercial US of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Alongside our partner Senseonics, we know the positive impact that Eversense E3 can have on the lives of people with diabetes and that's one of many reasons why we are pleased to extend the savings and eligibility for Eversense PASS. Although most major insurers now cover Eversense E3 CGM System, we are also proud to offer these savings regardless of coverage, so that no one with commercial insurance is left behind."

Designed by Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) and brought to patients by Ascensia, the Eversense E3 CGM System offers people with diabetes:

The longest lasting CGM available, with up to 6-month sensor wear duration and approximately two sensor insertion and removal procedures per year

Exceptional accuracy, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.5% ‡ demonstrated in the PROMISE Study [1] for the duration of sensor wear

demonstrated in the PROMISE Study for the duration of sensor wear A fully implantable fluorescence-based sensor, with a removable smart transmitter § that provides discreet on-body vibe alerts and transmits data to a mobile app

that provides discreet on-body vibe alerts and transmits data to a mobile app Fewer calibrations, with primarily one calibration required per day after day 21 of use

Potential Eversense E3 users can go to www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense to learn more about the program and find out if they are eligible. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense E3 CGM System can sign up at https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/become-a-provider/. Alternatively, contact 1-844-SENSE4U (1-844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system.

* This excludes cost for insertion procedure.

† Based on a sensor life of 6 months.

‡ MARD of 9.1% was observed in primary sensor in the PROMISE Study.

§ There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed.

1. Garg S. et al. Evaluation of Accuracy and Safety of the Next-Generation Up to 180-Day Long-Term Implantable Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System: The PROMISE Study. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2021; 24(2): 1-9.DOI: 10.1089/dia.2021.0182.

