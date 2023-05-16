BigCommerce Announces Partnership with Oracle NetSuite to Help Merchants Support Business Growth

59 minutes ago
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform, today announced a partnership with Oracle NetSuite. Under the partnership, a NetSuite-provided integration is available that connects BigCommerce to NetSuite’s business system to help merchants streamline and automate financial, inventory and order management processes.

“For our customers and prospects that need a business system to better help run their business, this partnership helps strengthen their tech stack and provides a foundation for growth,” said Sachin Wadhawan, vice president of tech partnerships at BigCommerce. “Our commitment is to provide a modern, composable ecommerce platform that tightly integrates with NetSuite for complete business visibility.”

Building upon the existing NetSuite Connector, which allows merchants to connect NetSuite with ecommerce storefronts, point of sale (POS) systems, online marketplaces and third-party logistics providers, the integration will enable BigCommerce users to easily connect to NetSuite.

“Merchants need flexible, scalable systems to keep up with shifting consumer demands and economic conditions,” said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “NetSuite is the industry-leading Cloud ERP, and BigCommerce is an industry-leading ecommerce platform. By joining forces, we can offer customers a centralized business system that connects their ecommerce platform to key business data including financials and inventory to optimize operational processes and grow online sales.”

Leveraging NetSuite’s integration with BigCommerce, UPLIFT Desk has been able to improve operational efficiencies and accuracy when fulfilling both single and high-volume orders.

“Our BigCommerce integration with NetSuite’s ERP changed things tremendously for our sales team,” said Bryce Bowerman, chief operating officer at UPLIFT Desk. “At one point the team had to enter orders manually with lots of time-consuming verification steps. Now, we can enter orders directly into BigCommerce and the data then transfers into our ERP, which enables all order data to originate from the same place.”

Learn more about how UPLIFT Desk leverages BigCommerce’s integration with NetSuite to grow its business.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005337/en/

