Digital Turbine Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Frictionless App Install to Developers

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023

Incorporating SingleTap technology in apps working with Google Cloud is now easier than ever before - enabling frictionless app installs from any mobile ad placement in a seamless install experience.

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Turbine announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver DT's SingleTap technology to app developers, revolutionizing the app install experience. Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, SingleTap gives Google Cloud customers a simplified solution to reach more users by enabling frictionless app installs from any mobile ad placement.

Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, DT SingleTap enables frictionless app installs from any mobile ad placement.

Harnessing SingleTap capabilities will enable a smooth app install experience, befitting multiple audiences in the mobile ecosystem. With SingleTap enabled ads, mobile users will be able to download an app directly to the device home screen without going through the standard download process - enjoying a smoother, uninterrupted user experience. By utilizing SingleTap, app developers will enjoy an optimized app install journey with enhanced conversion rates and more efficient media spend across channels.

SingleTap is customizable and can be easily implemented on both in-app and web-to-app channels. Developers leveraging Google Cloud will be able to offset the percentage of spend of SingleTap dollars towards their Google Cloud commitments. Developers can also choose from both SDK and non-SDK integration options when adding SingleTap capabilities to their apps.

SingleTap coming to Google Cloud Marketplace is another step in the multi-year partnership between Google Cloud and Digital Turbine, announced in 2021. The companies' partnership has already played a significant role in accelerating Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling over a billion devices with intelligent app discovery - reaching new heights with this new integration.

DT teamed up with Google Cloud partner and professional services provider SADA to accelerate the process of making SingleTap available to customers on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"By teaming up with Google Cloud, we're making it easier for developers to access our SingleTap technology and drive more app installs worldwide," Said Matt Tubergen, EVP of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development at Digital Turbine. "As another exciting step in our partnership with Google Cloud, we're confident app developers in the Android ecosystem will continue to benefit from DT's app install and discovery opportunities available on Google's platform."

About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. https://www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine Media Contact:
Daniel Gal
[email protected]

Social___1200x627__3.jpg

Digital_Turbine_Red_Black_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93339&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-expands-partnership-with-google-cloud-to-deliver-frictionless-app-install-to-developers-301819247.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93339&Transmission_Id=202305090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93339&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.