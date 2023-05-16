Are you looking to enhance your investment strategy? Look no further than GuruFocus.com, a premier website that provides a wide range of resources for investors, including stock summary pages, 30-year financials pages, guru and insider trades, Excel Add-In, Google Sheets and much more. The website also tracks a wide range of value screeners that apply key principles from value investing legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

What are the benefits of attending free tutorial sessions?

At GuruFocus, we believe that investing in yourself is critical to investing in your future. We also provide a wide range of key features that help you with your investing research. However, with so many features available, you may find it challenging to navigate and use the features effectively. GuruFocus, therefore, offers free one-on-one tutorial sessions that are led by experienced team members and tailored to your specific needs. Our instructors are well-informed and passionate about investing; further, GuruFocus is here to help you succeed with your investing research.

Who can attend our free tutorial sessions?

Regardless of your experience with value investing, GuruFocus’ free tutorial sessions can help you take full advantage of the website’s features. Our experts will work with you one on one to customize the session to your specific needs and answer any questions you may have. Whether you just want an orientation of our website’s features, learn more about specific value investing strategies, explore new features or improve your research process, our tutorial sessions have something for everyone.

GuruFocus’ free sessions are available to prospective members and existing subscribers so that you can take advantage of our resources regardless of your subscription status.

How to schedule a tutorial session?

If you are a prospective user of our website, you can sign up for a free session by clicking on the “Book a Demo” button on the homepage or under the “Support” tab.

If you are an existing member, you can schedule a free session by clicking on the “Request a Tutorial” button on the homepage or under the “Support” menu.

The free session calendar shows you the available times. GuruFocus offers free sessions five days a week so that you can find a time that works for you. To book a time, select the date that you wish to attend the free session and then click on the 30-minute time slot you want.

You can also enter a phone number to receive a text message reminder 30 minutes before your free session begins. To finish booking the session, click on the “Schedule Meeting” button.

Once you finish booking the session, you will receive a pop-up that confirms your requested time and shares the Zoom link to join the meeting. You will also receive email notifications about your free session.

Click on the “Add to Calendar” button to add the free session to your Google Calendar.

What will you learn about during our free tutorial sessions?

During your free session, you will learn how to utilize several features of our website, including stock summary pages, 30-year financials pages, guru and insider trades, value screeners, Excel Add-In, Google Sheets and much more.

Stock summary pages

Our tutorial sessions will help you navigate the stock summary page and interpret key financial metrics like the GF Score and GF Value. You will also learn how to navigate the 30-year financials page, create historical charts using the Interactive Chart feature and value the stock using the discounted cash flow calculator.

Guru and insider pages

During the tutorial sessions, you will also learn how to analyze guru trades and portfolios, allowing you to identify valuable insights from legendary investors like Buffett, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio). You will also learn how to find stocks that are most broadly held by gurus and unlock trends among a guru’s top 10 holdings.

The tutorial sessions will also help you unlock trends in insider buys, including CEO buys, chief financial officer buys, insider cluster buys, guru and insider double buys and triple buys.

All-in-One Screener and Stock Ideas

Our tutorial sessions will also show you how to find good investing opportunities using a wide range of value screeners, including high-quality stock screeners, dividend screeners, growth stock screeners and value stock screeners. Our experts can also help you create your own list of criteria using the All-in-One Screener.

Excel Add-In and Google Sheets

During our free one-on-one sessions, you will also learn how to take advantage of our Excel Add-In and Google Sheets plug-in, two spreadsheet applications that can help you streamline your research process. You will also learn how to use our built-in spreadsheet templates to further enhance your research.

What are the advantages of tutorial sessions?

Not only do the free sessions give you one-on-one instruction on GuruFocus’ key features, but the advantages of the tutorial sessions also include flexibility, availability, convenience and much more.

Flexibility: If you cannot attend a scheduled free session, you can cancel and reschedule the meeting at a different time. We offer free sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. U.S. Central Time Monday to Friday so that you can find a time that works for you.

Availability: Our tutorial sessions are available to both prospective members and existing members so that you can take advantage of our resources regardless of your subscription status. If you are a prospective member or new to value investing, our experts can give you a demo of our key features so that you can make the most out of your membership. Further, the free sessions are unlimited: If you ever have a question about our website or need assistance with your value screener or Excel Add-In, you can always schedule a meeting and let us help you.

Convenience: Our tutorial sessions take place on Zoom, allowing you to join the meeting from anywhere with an internet connection.

Investing can sometimes be challenging or intimidating; however, by attending a one-on-one tutorial session, you can gain the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed. We look forward to working with you and helping you achieve your investment goals.