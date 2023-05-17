PLAYSTUDIOS Automates Earnings Calls with The World's First Entirely AI-Generated Financial Results Presentation

2 hours ago
PLAYSTUDIOS%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced strong financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, via a first-ever entirely AI-generated earnings presentation, leveraging advanced generative AI to construct the script and voice cloning for the executive remarks.

"We're excited about the possibilities that AI technology presents for PLAYSTUDIOS," said Andrew Pascal, founder and CEO of PLAYSTUDIOS. "We're committed to implementing AI in a way that will enhance our operations and drive growth across the business. We believe that this technology has the potential to deliver benefits to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

While still early in the process, PLAYSTUDIOS is encouraged by the potential of AI and its ability to deliver new insights and efficiencies to the business. The company's approach to AI is focused on enriching its content and driving growth, rather than reducing headcount or labor expenses. The company is dedicated to ensuring that the implementation of AI technology aligns with its values and long-term goals.

PLAYSTUDIOS has already been leveraging AI technology in numerous ways. Specific initiatives include:

  • Creative ideation, particularly around concept art and production
  • Production of assets in the company’s own style and template
  • Ad generation for user acquisition encompassing image, voice, and video
  • Game content creation, including slot content and live events production

Additionally, PLAYSTUDIOS has engaged the entire company in the exploration of AI, hosting orientations that overview the technologies, tools, and potential applications. These orientations were a precursor to a company-wide hackathon this month, that calls for teams across its nine studios to self-organize and explore how AI can positively impact their productivity and job-performance.

“What better way to demonstrate to our teams our commitment to AI, than to leverage it in my role,” Pascal added.

PLAYSTUDIOS’ free-to-play games, including Tetris®, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live, are available to download on iOS, Android, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.
PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006199/en/

