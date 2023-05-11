RiceBran Technologies to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 11 at 4:30 p.m. EST

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and William Keneally, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The call information is as follows:

  • Date: May 11, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 800-579-2543
  • Dial-In number for international callers: 785-424-1789
  • Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on May 11, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 25, 2023 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 48413.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
[email protected]
646.809.4048

