Report on Voting From the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting

1 hours ago
CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 9, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 28, 2023 (the "Circular").

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes
Against
Percent
148,135,05599.81%274,765
0.19%


2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes
Withheld		Percent
Pentti O. Karkkainen108,704,74673.25%39,705,07426.75%
Ronald J. Eckhardt109,676,53873.90%38,733,28226.10%
K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser110,173,68474.24%38,236,13625.76%
Mary Ellen Lutey110,337,72774.35%38,072,09325.65%
Keith A. MacPhail104,908,17070.69%43,501,65029.31%
Ronald J. Poelzer102,893,03469.33%45,516,78630.67%
Deborah S. Stein104,267,74970.26%44,142,07129.74%
Jonathan A. Wright109,838,87274.01%38,570,94825.99%
Grant A. Zawalsky106,271,04471.61%42,138,77628.39%


3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes
Withheld		Percent
144,337,07596.82%4,741,2733.18%


4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercentVotes
Against		Percent
108,539,41873.13%39,870,40226.87%


INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jonathan A. WrightIvan J. CondicMike J. Lawford
President and CEOVP, Finance and CFOChief Operating Officer
(403) 538-8501(403) 538-1954(403) 538-1936

