VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX, Financial) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the phase one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's 100% owned SW Pipe Gold Project located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). During this first phase of drilling, a total of 700 - 800 meters will be drilled by Nevada based Envirotech Drilling, LLC ("Envirotech") and is expected to take approximately 8-16 days to complete.

Drilling will be following up on results from the geochemical study carried out in 2022, which identified a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type anomalies including gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and selenium.

V.P. Exploration Thomas Klein commented, "I am excited to see the start of drilling at SW Pipe. Based on the work carried out in 2022, this first phase of drilling has the potential to identify a Carlin-type gold discovery at SW Pipe".

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property. portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

