Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders

58 minutes ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) was held on May 8, 2023. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated April 7, 2023, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s24.q4cdn.com/560830410/files/doc_financials/2023/ar/ny20006921x500_def14a_ritchie-bros_webready.pdf.

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 150,536,523 common shares of the Company and 485,000,000 Series A senior preferred shares of the Company, representing approximately 83.42% of the total votes eligible to be cast. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director


For


Against

Erik Olsson


138,236,041


13,196,152

Ann Fandozzi


148,314,288


3,117,904

Brian Bales


149,171,974


2,260,218

William Breslin


148,435,088


2,997,104

Adam DeWitt


145,260,573


6,171,619

Robert G. Elton


143,652,516


7,779,676

Lisa Hook


136,285,494


15,146,698

Timothy O'Day


148,950,838


2,481,354

Sarah Raiss


133,246,957


18,185,236

Michael Sieger


147,836,691


3,595,501

Jeffrey C. Smith


148,653,187


2,779,005

Carol M. Stephenson


141,744,317


9,687,876

On May 10, 2023, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About RB Global

RB Global (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles oering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport. For more information about RB Global visit RBGlobal.com.

