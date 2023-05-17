NEW YORK, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc. ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defence and renewable sectors. The company’s defence subsidiary, Hyperion Defence Solutions, has entered an agreement with Tioga Design Services and Tioga Limited to be the sole worldwide distributor of their innovative suite of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detectors, known as the Superbroom.



IEDs are responsible for approximately 50% of total military deaths and continue to be a major cause of civilian deaths in conflict zones. In Afghanistan alone, IEDs caused 77% (2,347) of civilian casualties across 294 incidents in 2021, and 85% (1,121) of civilian casualties across 68 incidents in 2022. Hundreds of IED attacks occur globally every month, making them a global issue which has resulted in increasingly high demand for more effective Counter IED technology.

Tim Grey, Director of Hyperion Defence Solutions says: “We are delighted to take on the marketing and distribution of this world class Counter IED (C-IED) detector. It is a game changer and offers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and search teams an unparalleled level of confidence in detecting IED triggers and devices, coupled with an extremely low training burden.”

Hyperion is already pursuing significant contracts in two nations for the Superbroom and will continue to market the suite of devices around the world, for deployment in both military and civilian Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams as well as for surveillance purposes.

The Superbroom range of products combines Non-Linear Junction Detectors (NLJD) and Metal Detectors (MD) operating at power levels contingent with the task being performed. Originally conceived in the 1940’s by Charles Bovill, the NLJD was originally used to detect corrosion underneath the painted surfaces of aircraft. Over time he realised that it could be used to detect and locate Non-Linear Junctions used in electronics and the device was then refined to be used for counter surveillance sweeps before being further developed to incorporate harmonic receivers, a broad band and metal detector. More recently, the Superbroom was developed and trialled for detecting high and low metal content IED triggering devices and has been successfully integrated into specialist search teams deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fellow Hyperion Director, Chris Derbyshire, added, “This marks the first Hyperion agreement in this capability area, and it represents the cornerstone of our C-IED offering as any IED must first be detected before it can be dealt with. We will add to our portfolio of world class C-IED products and services over the coming weeks and we are excited to offer nations the tools and training that will save the lives of not only their EOD operators but any civilian or military personnel being targeted by such devices.”

Russell Hoyle, Chairman of Tioga Limited and Tioga Design Limited, commented: “We are excited by the prospects for this distribution agreement with Hyperion Defence Solutions. Both Tim and Chris have demonstrated a real depth of understanding about both the market and the product as well as its capabilities, and I am extremely optimistic for this new partnership.”

“This is an important first agreement signed by our Defence subsidiary as this most effective C-IED technology directly serves the growing demand from military and international organizations. From an ILUS point of view, we are most excited to be delivering our vision which began with the protection of communities and front-line personnel and has expanded to include the protection of countries and military operators. Although this represents only the first of many deals in 2023 for Hyperion, we are incredibly proud of the work they are doing and the positive impact which ILUS and its Shareholders can be involved in as a result,” concluded ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.

About Hyperion Defence Solutions:

Hyperion Defence Solutions was incorporated in the United Kingdom (hence the UK standard spelling of the word defence) to deliver effective capability to the Defence, Security and Public Safety Sectors for the purpose of protecting countries, communities, and operators from complex and ever-changing threats. The company aims to deliver capability in the form of equipment, infrastructure, training, doctrine, logistics, personnel, organisation, and interoperability. More information can be found on the company’s website: https://hyperion-defence.com

