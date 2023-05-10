Harness the Power of Wix's Business Solutions Anywhere with Wix Headless

36 minutes ago
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023

New offering enables developers to use Wix's business APIs for integrating eCommerce, Bookings, CMS, Events and more, from anywhere

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today launched Wix Headless. The new offering is designed for developers to implement Wix's powerful business solutions, using composable application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kit (SDK) with any tech stack across different platforms and devices. Developers can use a variety of Wix Business Solutions that can all be accessed from the SDK and managed from within Wix's comprehensive management platform. These APIs are in sync and can be used out of the box with Wix's additional solutions such as contacts and checkout.

Wix Headless opens the door for using Wix Business Solutions with leading web frameworks, including React, Vue, Svelte, Qwik, and more, enabling more partnerships with leading full stack solutions. Netlify is the first platform to partner with Wix in offering a quick start integration with Wix's Bookings, Events, eCommerce, CMS and Pricing Plans APIs. Some of the capabilities of these APIs include booking services for classes, courses, appointments, and subscriptions, managing events to create RSVPs, guest lists, selling tickets, and operating eCommerce businesses.

Wix has worked to develop products that enable more capabilities within the Wix platform. These tools include Velo, which provides developers the ability to use custom code, Wix Blocks, which enables the creation of highly customizable and reusable applications and widgets, and the recent beta launch of Codux, enabling designers to work directly on React code. Introducing Wix Headless marks the first time the company is opening the backend to work outside the Wix platform, creating an even more robust portfolio of developer-centric solutions that enable easier scalability, more customization, and ultimately enable faster delivery of projects.

Benefits of using Wix Headless:

  • Create custom solutions: Using APIs to access and manage business data in Wix's platform, developers can create custom solutions that integrate seamlessly with Wix Business Solutions, even if their delivery layer, site or app, is not on Wix.
  • Multiple lines of business from one dashboard: Utilize Wix Business Solution APIs that are all integrated with Payments by Wix, and can all be managed within the Wix dashboard.
  • Power multiple front-ends: Maximize the ways customers can interact with a business by connecting multiple clients to a single Wix back-end. For example, multiple websites, a mobile app, and a smartwatch app can all offer services on behalf of the same Wix backend business.
  • Connect additional sites or apps to existing projects on Wix: Developers with an operational Wix site can take advantage of the headless functionality without starting from scratch by keeping their existing Wix site and adding new sites or apps that access and service the same business.
  • Take advantage of a global payments infrastructure: Streamline payments with Payments by Wix to accept payments worldwide. Through Wix's providers platform, developers can connect to payment providers located in South America, North America, Europe, and more, without integrating multiple payment gateways.

"Wix Headless enables developers to use Wix in ways that weren't previously possible, from scaling their online presences to managing multiple complex projects in one place," said Shahar Talmi, GM Developer Platform at Wix. "We're constantly advancing our business solutions on Wix, and by providing developers access to these APIs, with the ability to incorporate them into projects built on other platforms, we're accelerating the endless possibilities presented in the web development industry."

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
