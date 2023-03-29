WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") ( TSXV:NILI, Financial)(OTC PINK:NILIF)( FRA:DJ5C, Financial) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged environmental consultants, NewFields Companies LLC (NewFields) of Atlanta, Georgia to initiate the permitting process and baseline data collection required in preparation of an Exploration Plan of Operations (EPO) and Reclamation Plan.

The Nevada North Lithium Projects' (NNLP) boundary encompasses approximately 4,785 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) administered land. Surge Battery Metals has been conducting exploration activities within the NNLP area under a Notice of Intent (NOI), allowing the Company to disturb up to 5 acres of land with ongoing reclamation. Exploration results to date are promising, and Surge Battery Metals is planning on expanding their exploration activities within the NNLP claim boundary located in Elko County, Nevada. NewFields has been retained to perform the scope of work described below.

Phase 1 includes time sensitive wildlife surveys culminating in a proposal under the Nevada State's mitigation regulation using the conservation credit system for any required mitigation.

Phase 2 includes a seven-step process that follows the BLM's guidance for permitting Plans of Operations. Initial meetings have been held and work is underway.

The NewFields program is under the direction and supervision of Mrs. Marie Paré. Mrs. Paré is a Mining Geologist and Partner at NewFields with nearly 20 years of experience in the mining industry as a consultant and in mine operations. In her operational and consulting roles, Mrs. Paré has managed many multidisciplinary teams for projects such as development of permitting strategies for large-scale mining projects, compilation of environmental permitting and compliance documents, preparation of environmental and social impact assessments, and mine closure and reclamation planning.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented "We are fortunate to be able to retain NewFields as they are one of the leaders in their field of expertise. We look forward to collaborating with their team of scientists with the goal to be able to have all the requirements needed for submission of a Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a process which will be needed for future drilling.

Qualified Personas Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada and for nickel in British Columbia. Our primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest, without any royalties, in the Nevada North Lithium Project, consisting of 243 mineral claims, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters from drillhole NN2205 in the north to drill hole NN2208 in the south. Widths of the mineralized horizons are not well determined since the holes are mostly on a north- south alignment, however, widths are at least 400 metres, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the results of drillhole NN2207 which intersected the thickest intervals of lithium-rich claystone encountered to date; a total of 120.4 metres (395 feet) averaging 3,943 ppm lithium in four zones. Additionally, drillhole NN2208 had the strongest downhole individual sample of 5,950 ppm lithium between 45 and 50 feet (13.72 and 15.24 metres). The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023)

