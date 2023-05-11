Marvion gained significant traction in 2022: Total Revenue For Fiscal Year Of 2022 Spikes To US$11.48Million as compared to US$95,955 in 2021

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to announce that the Group has filed Form 10-K – the Group's annual report for 2022.

Along with the increase in revenue, Marvion's gross profits jumped by 12X from US$209,269 in 2021 to US$2.79mil in 2022 while the net loss increased from US$2.12mil in 2021 to US$10.05mil in 2022 – signaling the company's aggressive investment and business expansion.

Commenting on the results, Raymond Chua, Chief Executive Officer of Marvion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp said, "The financial results for 2022 represent a significant milestone for Marvion. Despite challenging market conditions towards the end of 2022, the company did exceptionally well as we saw a significant increase in our revenue. Nonetheless, there are still a lot of things we need to work on in the coming months as we try to grow Marvion in challenging market conditions."

In relation to Marvion's growth plan, Jackson Loh, Marvion's Singapore Chief-of-Staff, commented, "For the immediate-term plan, we will continue to focus on growing our current revenue generating operation, which is the sale of DOTs on our MetaStudio through our subsidiary Marvion Group Limited. We aim to become the largest global marketplace for IP Remake Licences, providing easy access for both professionals and amateurs to exploit existing intellectual property."

"In the medium-term, we will encourage quality content creation worldwide by providing a diverse and innovative platform for creators to generate revenue using DOTs, our Metaverse, and other Web3 technologies. In the long-term, we plan to explore opportunities in the Metaverse, including the sale and lease of commercial and residential properties," Jackson added.

For more information about Marvion and the annual report, please visit www.Marvion.Media.

For more information, please contact:
[email protected]

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

favicon.png?sn=CN97511&sd=2023-05-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvion-gained-significant-traction-in-2022-total-revenue-for-fiscal-year-of-2022-spikes-to-us11-48million-as-compared-to-us95-955-in-2021--301822012.html

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN97511&Transmission_Id=202305110813PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN97511&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.