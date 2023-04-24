PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS), the Company previously announced significant design upgrades to its flagship Trutankless products. The developer of next generation electric tankless water heating technologies is preparing to launch a brand-new product line with wireless capabilities, improved performance over prior models, and a completely reinvented mobile app and user interface.

To aid in the launch of the Company's second generation of products, the Company has hired several sales and marketing consultants with experience building integrated sales systems. The Company will benefit from its existing customer base, and the new team will focus on using the latest platforms and cutting-edge technology incorporating lead generation, sales processes, tracking and forecasting, all of which will tie together with the company's back-end platforms powering its website and mobile app.

The Company has continued to work with its contracted engineering partners refining product design and has bolstered the core team to assist in project management. The team has grown to include senior engineering management and project leadership to guide Trutankless products through various engineering and development phases to full-fledged manufacturing.

As a follow up to prior announcements about trading activity, management believes achieving current reporting status is expected to ultimately help the Company re-establish public reporting of trading activity. In a new Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24th, 2023 the Company reported a recent change in its Certifying Accountants. Under the updated Rule 15c2-11 which, in part, guides market participants quoting the Company's shares on electronic trading platforms, the company must maintain current status. Management expects the Company may soon establish timely quarterly filings of its financial statements by working with its new accounting team.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that outperform other water heaters that are sold exclusively through to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trutankless-inc-announces-further-product-development-updates-301822664.html

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.