Wasatch International Growth Fund's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

Small-cap international growth fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Fund enters new position in Stabilus.
  • It also boosts holdings in Pet Valu and Canada Goose.
  • The fund also expands holdings in Rakus and Endava.
Article's Main Image

The

Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) Fund released its first-quarter portfolio update, revealing its top buys included a new position in Stabilus SE (XTER:STM, Financial) and boosts to its holdings of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET, Financial), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS, Financial), Rakus Co. Ltd. (TSE:3923, Financial) and Endava PLC (DAVA, Financial).

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-cap growth companies outside of the U.S. Wasatch applies a bottom-up, fundamental analysis approach to investing, focusing on companies that have sustainable revenue and earnings growth, proven management teams, strong balance sheets, reasonable use of debt and attractive valuations.

1656726947230646272.png

As of March, the fund’s $541 million equity portfolio contains 69 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 4%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, industrials, health care and financial services, accounting for 29.79%, 24.06%, 17.49% and 11.94% of the equity portfolio.

1656729556700102656.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Stabilus

The fund invested in 76,185 shares of Stabilus (

XTER:STM, Financial), giving the position 0.99% equity portfolio weight.

1656731736219844608.png

Shares of Stabilus averaged 62.93 euros ($68.69) during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86 as of Thursday.

1656732095172575232.png

The German auto parts company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, financial strength and GF Value.

1656732481702854656.png

Even though the company’s gross margin has declined by approximately 1.2% per year over the past five years, it has a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and a return on assets that outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors.

1656734031590457344.png

Pet Valu Holdings

The fund added 115,690 shares of Pet Valu Holdings (

TSX:PET, Financial), expanding the position by 162.86% and its equity portfolio by 0.59%. Shares averaged 39.24 Canadian dollars ($29.09) during the first quarter.

1656734470872498176.png

The Markham, Ontario-based company offers pet food products and services at its stores. Although the company has a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, Pet Valu does not have enough data to compute ranks for momentum, growth and GF Value and thus, the GF Score of 30 out of 100 may give an incomplete picture of its potential.

1656735997196500992.png

Pet Valu’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors.

1656737148482617344.png

Canada Goose Holdings

The fund added 165,019 shares of Canada Goose Holdings (

TSX:GOOS, Financial), increasing the position by 66.06% and its equity portfolio by 0.59%.

1656741530129399808.png

Shares of Canada Goose averaged CA$26.76 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.45 as of Thursday.

1656742175469207552.png

The Canadian outdoor apparel company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

1656748135826849792.png

The company’s high profitability rank is driven by a gross profit margin that outperforms approximately 95% of global competitors.

1656765347610492928.png

Rakus

The fund added 219,400 shares of Rakus (

TSE:3923, Financial), boosting the position by 126.46% and its equity portfolio by 0.59%.

1656750377942384640.png

Shares of Rakus averaged 1,772.07 yen ($13.17) during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.66 as of Thursday.

1656750823864008704.png

The Japanese information technology services company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum and growth, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10.

1656754667033460736.png

The stock’s high financial strength is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 64 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms approximately 82% of global competitors.

1656757201496178688.png

Endava

The fund added 41,334 shares of Endava (

DAVA, Financial), boosting the position by 41.37% and its equity portfolio by 0.52%.

1656757513078439936.png

Shares of Endava averaged $78.54 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.37 as of Thursday.

1656758411129257984.png

The U.K.-based technology solutions company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability and a rank of 4 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1656763538955304960.png

The company’s high growth rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that outperform more than 85% of global competitors.

1656767518880038912.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.