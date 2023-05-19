IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Thomas Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Shapiro, Vice President of FP&A and Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company’s discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on our Company’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

