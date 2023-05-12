Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2023 Report to Stockholders

20 minutes ago
DALLAS, May 12, 2023

Financial Statements for Q1 2023

DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ELLH) has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the first quarter of 2023. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings
Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

