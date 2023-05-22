NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( INCR ) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) ("InterCure'' or the "Company"), the largest and fastest growing medical cannabis company outside of North America, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and former Prime Minister of Israel Mr. Ehud Barak will be featured in an exclusive interview with Fox Business host Liz Claman on “The Claman Countdown” show together with its recently announced partner, world renowned heavyweight champion boxer, Mike Tyson.



The Company will be discussing the significant growth it has seen in 2022, its plans for further expansion of its global footprint, and its strategic partnership with Mike Tyson and his Tyson 2.0 brand, throughout InterCure’s markets. The interview will be live on Fox Business this Monday, May 15, 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3:10pm ET, and can be viewed on your local Fox Business Network.

About InterCure

InterCure (dba Canndoc) ( INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers across the United States and in select provinces across Canada. Learn more at Tyson20.com .











