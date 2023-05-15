Cognizant Launches Cognizant Neuro®️ AI Platform to Help Companies Responsibly Deploy Generative AI at Enterprise Scale

9 hours ago
PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., May 15, 2023

Platform to provide businesses with a comprehensive approach to adopting and harnessing the power of AI

TEANECK, N.J., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a new, enterprise-wide platform, Cognizant Neuro®️ AI, designed to provide enterprises with a comprehensive approach to accelerate the adoption of generative AI technology and harness its business value in a flexible, secure, scalable and responsible way.

The platform leverages Cognizant's consulting, advisory, ecosystem partnership, digital studios, solutioning, and delivery capabilities, in conjunction with industry expertise, to help clients transition seamlessly into the era of generative AI. Cognizant is among the first to launch an enterprise-wide generative AI platform designed to help clients better understand, consume and customize AI models that drive business outcomes.

"It is fast becoming clear that businesses must embrace AI without delay to remain competitive," said Prasad Sankaran, EVP of Cognizant's Software and Platform Engineering. "This is an exciting moment, as Cognizant's Neuro AI platform goes beyond proof of concept, aiming to accelerate the adoption of enterprise scale AI applications, increase ROI potential, minimize risks and get to better business solutions, faster."

The Cognizant Neuro AI platform will guide firms on this journey, from identifying company specific-use cases and operationalizing AI, to data engineering and continuous improvement. The platform enables AI and software engineering teams to build flexible, reusable, safe and secure solutions, and design conversational and generative user experiences, embedding AI models to create fully functioning apps – all supported across multi-platform, multi-cloud ecosystems.

The launch of Cognizant Neuro AI builds on years of AI research, development, and client-facing commercial AI applications at Cognizant. This includes deep learning, evolutionary AI, and deploying generative AI techniques in industries like life sciences, retail, and healthcare. Cognizant's AI teams have enabled AI-guided decisions in areas such as price optimization, predictive healthcare analytics and crop science optimization. With Cognizant Neuro AI, business leaders gain access to the full range of Cognizant's tools and capabilities, fostering human-AI collaboration on an enterprise-wide platform.

"We believe enterprises need scalable, flexible, end-to-end tools to accelerate responsible AI adoption," said Anna Elango, EVP of Cognizant's Core Technologies and Insights. "By partnering human expertise, including Cognizant's deep industry insights, with the power of generative AI, we aim to help our clients catalyze informed decisions and tackle complex business challenges to drive cost efficiencies, resilience and business revenue."

Cognizant Neuro AI includes a library of reusable generative AI models and agents, development tooling and control components including API and access management, versioning and auditing. The platform is designed to provide meaningful business benefits for clients, including:

  • Discovering new business innovation vectors,
  • Creating pathways to differentiated customer and employee experiences,
  • The ability to reimagine and digitize business processes,
  • Reliable governance, visibility, control and compliance,
  • Faster access to a holistic library of curated solutions, and
  • Improved time to market at enterprise scale.

Built on Cognizant's Responsible AI principles, which promote inclusivity, accountability, reliability, and community benefit, Cognizant Neuro AI provides a practical, business-focused pathway for companies to confidently navigate the AI landscape in all its dimensions.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

